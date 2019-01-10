Lynch claims vacant school board seat

The Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE) now has a new board member sitting in the previously vacant seat of director of District 2, with Bob Lynch winning the seat unanimously over Krista Laos on Jan. 8.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Education, News, Top Stories