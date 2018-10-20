Luminosity Talks to present ‘Your Conscious Classroom’

- News
By Barbara Rousseau
Special to The PREVIEW
Barbara Rousseau, Ph.D., will share her experience and revelations as an educator at Luminosity Talks on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m., at the Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) Church, located in the Momentum 24-7 building, 40 North 15th St.
“My brother, Michael, was one of those genius kids who fell through the educational ‘cracks.’ Creative, witty and happy, his gradual downward spiral into sullen rebelliousness was tragic for me to witness. I felt helpless to rescue him. That growing cloud of low self-esteem followed him to his early death while hang gliding. I knew his early school experiences, like so many others like him, made a lifelong impact. I was angry and frustrated. I decided to become a teacher,” Rousseau said.
Rousseau’s exploration into the maze of educational theories, strategies and curriculum left her with a feeling we were “missing the mark” with kids. What was it? How can teachers reach and inspire students beyond instruction? The answer seemed so close, yet was so elusive.
An unexpected opportunity for a sabbatical emerged at a residential school in the jungles of Thailand. A cohort of English-speaking professionals, not limited to teachers, gathered twice annually to instruct English to the Thai children. In this warm culture of “happy smiles” characterized by a culture that lives within the heart — not so much the head — all learning concepts effortlessly evaporated. The walls compartmentalizing the mind, body and spirit dissolved. All that was left, she explains, was “infinite consciousness.”
Returning to the United States as a classroom instructor and university student teacher “liaison,” Rousseau explained the experiences in Southeast Asia led to her transformative research: how teachers must first themselves “awaken” in order for their classrooms to change.
She reported that one of her dissertation committee members was stunned: “I attempted to do what you’re planning for your study, Barbara. I couldn’t do it. How can you measure consciousness?”
She replied that consciousness itself cannot be measured. Reframing personal responses to situations lead to a new way of understanding. However, this is a result of self-reflection. Everyone is capable, but it requires a willingness to be open to the unexpected. This is not always comfortable; releasing old concepts and beliefs for a new way of “being” to emerge takes courage.
Rousseau is a retired classroom K-12 teacher, ESL certified and has taught multicultural populations. Her credits include language arts, holding advanced degrees in education. She is a lifetime member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and the recipient of three scholarships for her dissertation research, “Teacher Transformation.”
Rousseau is a public speaker and published author of inspirational books and articles. She is certified with the Kundalini International Teachers Association as a 30-year legacy instructor.
Luminosity Talks is a not-for-profit group that presents innovative speakers and films to educate, inspire and inform. All are invited to this free event and donations are welcome.
