Luminosity Talks to present sound healing with crystal bowls

By Lynnzie Sutton

Special to The PREVIEW

Are Your chakras in b a l a n c e ?

Are you feeling spiritually connected, creative, loving and trusting, confident, sensual and stable?

Luminosity Talks is pleased to present Debra Kupchok, Steve Anderson and Susan Spencer in a sound healing experience with crystal bowls to raise your frequency and vibration.

Join us for an evening of fun, meditation and high vibrational awareness Sunday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse 230 Port Ave.

You are invited to bring your body, mind and spirit into balance with a vibrational sound healing meditation with quartz singing bowls. Immerse yourself in the healing vibration of crystal singing bowls. We will not use essential oils due to many people having allergies.

Please Join Kupchok, Anderson and Spencer for a soothing, uplifting, balancing, healing, vibrational experience.

Kupchok is a certified crystal therapist and Reiki master who has a passion to awaken consciousness through the healing energies of crystals and gemstones. She has been teaching and working with crystals and stones for the past 25 years.

Anderson and Spencer have a ranch here in Pagosa Springs, along with a garden and many animals. They have used crystal bowls for years to uplift themselves and their friends and are very aware of frequency and vibration. Spencer is a Reiki master-teacher and works with people in changing their attitudes. Anderson practices Shamballa healing techniques as well as his own brand of energy work with people.

Luminosity Talks presents speakers and films that educate, inspire, inform and uplift in a progressive way. For more information,visit www.luminositytalks.com. Donations are appreciated.

