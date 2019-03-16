Luminosity Talks to present on CBD oil

By Veronica Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Cannabidiol, aka CBD, is the current compound that is taking the country by storm for a cure-all from anxiety to chronic pain. CBD oil is extracted from the hemp plant that is in the same plant family as marijuana.

Here in Pagosa, we are fortunate to have three special and qualified individuals who will educate and answer our questions regarding this unique plant oil. This informative talk will take place on Sunday, March 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pagosa Community New Thought church located within the Momentum Fitness 24/7 building.

Jeffery McConnaughey, Chimney Rock Farms chief agronomist, will talk first about growing industrial hemp in Colorado, the differences between hemp and marijuana, the Agricultural Act of 2014 (Farm Bill) regarding industrial hemp and the source quality of hemp genetics. McConnaughey has a master’s degree in horticulture and over 20 years experience in commercial organic plant production.

Dan Minear, alchemist, will share the insights of working to combine oil and water in an effort to create a CBD-based long leaf tea. Minear has a science and engineering background from Purdue University, but found his passion learning about tea importing, blending and botanicals leading to the creation of a proprietary process that has evolved into what is now a CBD tea.

Louis Tardona, a representative of Donatti Farms, will share the types and uses of different CBD products.

Luminosity Talks is a not-for-profit group that presents innovative speakers and films to educate, inspire and inform. All are invited to this free event and donations are always welcome.

