Luminosity Talks to present Cameron Baciotti talk

By Veronica Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
Pagosa Springs and Luminosity Talks welcomes back Cameron Baciotti to share an evening of inspirational poetry and a talk on orgone energy and orgonite — modern orgone energy devices.
Join us at the Pagosa Community of New Thought Church, located in the Momentum 24-7 building, 40 N. 15th St., on Friday, June 1, at 7 p.m.
The name “orgone energy” was given by Wilhelm Reich in the 1950s for the life-force energy that permeating everything. In some mystic traditions, orgone is called chi and prana.
Baciotti will give an informative talk on the in-depth constructs of how orgonite works as a meditation/healing tool used to enhance human, animal and plant bioenergy — a technique that blends ancient wisdom with modern healing modalities.
Baciotti has been in the orgonite field for seven years, traveling parts of the planet, learning and sharing his experiences and knowledge about orgone energy. His passion and work journey started here in Pagosa Springs and continues to take him to new heights and experiences.
Luminosity Talks is a not-for-profit group that presents innovative speakers and films to educate, inspire and inform. All are invited to this free event and donations are welcome.
