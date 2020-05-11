Lumberton fire update: 314 acres and growing

Updated information as of 11 p.m., May 10:

According to a fire update from Mary Stuever with the Chama Forestry District Office, mapping of the Lumberton fire by by multi mission aircraft (MMA) shows the fire at 314 acres and growing in ponderosa pine and brush on private land.

As of Sunday night, the fire was burning within one-quarter mile of Jicarilla Apache Tribal Lands, and was expected “to be there tonight.”

No structures have burned. Four structures are threatened and two households have been evacuated.

“Eight spot fires have crossed the county road. Crews have conducted a burnout to try to secure lines and are currently holding that. Winds are erratic and strong,” reads the report. “Fire behavior is still active including group torching. Type 3 Incident Management Team has arrived and will take over the fire in the morning.”

Contained: 0 percent

Number of engines: 3

Number of hand crews: 2 on scene, 2 ordered

Number of air tankers: Air activity shut down at sunset

Number of water tenders:​ 2 are ordered

Previous update as of 6 p.m., May 10:

Over 100 acres have burned and evacuations have commenced for the Lumberton Fire, which started at 11:45 a.m., according to a fire update from Mary Stuever with the Chama Forestry District Office.

The fire is burning south of New Mexico Highway 64 between U.S. 84 and Lumberton, N.M. on County Road 352.

No structures have burned; however, four structures are currently threatened by the fire, which is burning in ponderosa pine and brush.

According to the the 6 p.m. fire update, “evacuation has commenced for the SW canyon area.” The Rio Arriba Fire Marshal is on scene and coordinating evacuations.

The fire had been held at a rock bluff, but with torching, it escaped the natural barrier. There are two significant spots on the opposite side of County Road 352, which was a holding line for the fire.

Engines are doing point protection at residences. Air attack reports that multiple air drops are being effective.

The fire is burning on private land, moving toward Jicarilla Apache Tribal Lands.

According to the fire update, the fire escaped from a land owner who was burning debris.

An air tanker and type 1 hand crew and type 3 incident management team are en route to the fire.

Multiple air tankers are making drops with zero containment as of 6 p.m.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Wildfire