Lumberton fire grows to more than 100 acres, evacuations ordered

Over 100 acres have burned and evacuations have commenced for the Lumberton Fire, which started at 11:45 a.m., according to a fire update from Mary Stuever with the Chama Forestry District Office.

The fire is burning south of New Mexico Highway 64 between U.S. 84 and Lumberton, N.M. on County Road 352.

No structures have burned; however, four structures are currently threatened by the fire, which is burning in ponderosa pine and brush.

According to the the 6 p.m. fire update, “evacuation has commenced for the SW canyon area.” The Rio Arriba Fire Marshal is on scene and coordinating evacuations.

The fire had been held at a rock bluff, but with torching, it escaped the natural barrier. There are two significant spots on the opposite side of County Road 352, which was a holding line for the fire.

Engines are doing point protection at residences. Air attack reports that multiple air drops are being effective.

The fire is burning on private land, moving toward Jicarilla Apache Tribal Lands.

According to the fire update, the fire escaped from a land owner who was burning debris.

An air tanker and type 1 hand crew and type 3 incident management team are en route to the fire.

Multiple air tankers are making drops with zero containment as of 6 p.m.

