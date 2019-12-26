Lucero takes first at Warrior Classic, Pirates tie for fourth

Photo courtesy Stacy Barker
Cameron Lucero (152-pound weight class) launches his opponent in the air at the Warrior Classic in Grand Junction on Dec. 20-21. Lucero went undefeated at the event, nabbing first place in his weight class.

Returning state champion Cameron Lucero snatched first place in the 152-pound weight class at the Warrior Classic last weekend in Grand Junction and the Pagosa High School Pirate wrestling team tied Alamosa for fourth place at the event.

By John Finefrock, Staff Writer
