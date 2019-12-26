Lucero takes first at Warrior Classic, Pirates tie for fourth

Returning state champion Cameron Lucero snatched first place in the 152-pound weight class at the Warrior Classic last weekend in Grand Junction and the Pagosa High School Pirate wrestling team tied Alamosa for fourth place at the event.

