LPEA to host virtual town hall meeting in October on future power supply options

By Hillary Knox

La Plata Electric Association

In recognition of National Cooperative Month, La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) will host a series of virtual town hall meetings in October to connect with its membership and discuss future power supply options.

For several years, LPEA has been exploring how to best source affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity to power its communities. The meetings will feature a short presentation on the paths being explored, where LPEA is in the process and next steps. It will also include an open Q&A session for members to address questions directly to LPEA directors and staff.

“It’s been a challenging year for direct member engagement,” said LPEA Board President Britt Bassett. “Due to COVID-19, we had to cancel our member appreciation lunches and the business portion of our annual meeting. We still hold our monthly board and committee meetings virtually, but we wanted to host these special meetings to engage with our membership in a more open and casual way. We look forward to discussing this important issue with everyone.”

Members are encouraged to register in advance for the meeting in their district. After registering, they will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. All participants will be entered to win door prizes supporting local businesses.

To register for the District 1 virtual Town Hall meeting (Archuleta, Hinsdale and Mineral counties): Oct. 26, 7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_adtTysrgQ4a5ao4yHyJc2Q.