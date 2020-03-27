LPEA temporarily suspends disconnects for nonpayment of electric bills during COVID-19 pandemic

By Hillary Knox

Special to The SUN

Effective immediately, La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) will temporarily suspend disconnects for nonpayment of electric bills for its residential and small-commercial members.

“We are aware of the deep economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the local economy,” said Jessica Matlock, LPEA CEO. “We are owned by our members and want to express empathy and solidarity with our communities during this difficult time. Our phones are open. Any members having trouble paying their bill should call us to discuss options. We are in this together.”

While no residential or small-commercial utility services will be disconnected during the suspension, LPEA members are still expected to pay their bill when they are able, either through a flexible payment plan or third-party funding assistance. Members should contact LPEA at 247-5786 for more details.

Follow these topics: Business, COVID-19, LPEA, News, Top Stories, Utilities