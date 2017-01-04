LPEA seeking applicants for Youth Leadership Camp

- News
By Indiana Reed
Special to The SUN
La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) invites high school juniors to participate in the Colorado Electric Education Institute Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp — an all-expenses paid educational/leadership camp set for July 15-20, 2017, at Glen Eden Resort outside of Steamboat Springs, Colo.
The deadline for application is Jan. 9, 2017.
“It’s not just another camp,” said Jeannie Bennett, LPEA public relations coordinator handling the local application process. “This is an experience that will help students build for their future, and help them gain valuable leadership and interpersonal relationship skills that will benefit them in an increasingly competitive world.”
Bennett notes that “fun” is also part of the experience, and scheduled activities include a river trip and dance, a visit to Steamboat Springs and Fish Creek Falls, plus free time at the swimming pool.
For 36 years, the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp has brought together some 100 high school students selected by electric cooperatives in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wyoming to help build the leadership skills that will assist them in meeting the challenges of the future, plus learn about the organization and operation of a cooperative.
LPEA will sponsor up to four high school juniors, one from each school district within its service territory (Durango, Bayfield, Ignacio and Pagosa Springs). All area high school juniors who receive their electric power from LPEA are eligible to participate in the 2017 camp, including home-school students.
To be considered, students must complete the Leadership Camp application and submit it to LPEA, along with a 500-word essay reflecting the student’s personal perspective on leadership. Applicants should have a strong academic record, be interested in enhancing their leadership potential and have an interest in meeting new people.
Applications are available for download at www.lpea.coop, from high school counselors, or at LPEA’s Durango and Pagosa Springs offices. For further camp information or questions, contact Jeannie Bennett, jbennett@lpea.coop or 382-3505.
