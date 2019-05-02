LPEA phone scamming moves to cellphone/text threats

By Indiana Reed

Special to The SUN

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) is once again cautioning its members to not be fooled by impersonators who claim to be from LPEA and threaten disconnection for lack of payment. The current scam appears to be targeting cellphones — specifically text messaging.

