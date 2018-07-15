LPEA member satisfaction survey scheduled to begin July 30

- News
By Indiana Reed
Special to The SUN
To help determine consumer-members’ opinions and electricity practices, plus better serve its consumer-members in the future, La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) has contracted with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) Market Research Services to survey a sampling of households in La Plata and Archuleta counties. The telephone and online surveys are scheduled to begin July 30.
“The overall objective of the study is to measure current residential consumer-member satisfaction with the co-op and the trends over time,” said Ron Meier, manager of engineering and member relations.
Survey telephone calls will be placed during evening hours, between 5 and 9 p.m. (local time) and no calls will be made on Sundays. More than 400 households will be arbitrarily selected and surveyed, and LPEA requests that those who do receive the calls or the email request, participate. The survey, whether telephone or online, should take no more than five minutes, and all information is confidential.
“However, if a consumer-member has a specific issue or question and wants to speak with a representative of LPEA, we will follow up and do what we can,” said Meier.
