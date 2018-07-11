LPEA Golf Tournament in Pagosa rescheduled for July 21

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Fundraising event to benefit Aspire Medical Services and Education
By Indiana Reed
Special to The SUN
La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) has rescheduled its annual Golf Tournament at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club for July 21. The event, originally scheduled on June 16, was canceled due to lightning storms moving through the region that day.
Registration for those previously signed up for the June event will be honored and refunds are available to those who cannot attend the July 21 tournament.
Organized by LPEA’s line personnel, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Local IBEW 111 26A) based in Pagosa Springs, the LPEA Golf Tournament is open to all community members. Tournament proceeds this year benefit Aspire Medical Services and Education (formerly known as THRIVE).
The tournament is a four-person scramble, with four flights beginning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $70 per person, which includes lunch, golf cart, $5,000 in prizes and more, including a special “Hole-in-One” prize trip to Hawaii. The field is limited to 34 teams. Hole sponsorships are also available to support Aspire, and independent donations are welcome.
Cash or checks (made payable to the “Brotherhood Fund”) are accepted (no credit cards) via mail to LPEA, P.O. Box 305, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or in person at LPEA’s Pagosa Springs office, 603 S. 8th St.
To confirm registration, or for further information regarding the rescheduled golf tournament, directly contact LPEA’s event coordinators Garrett Hammer at 946-9434 or Jeremy Matney 759-8881.
Since the LPEA Golf Tournament’s inception in 2003, the event has raised more than $120,000 for a variety of nonprofit organizations in Archuleta County, including local food banks, Archuleta County Search and Rescue, Pagosa Early Learning Center, Foundation for Archuleta County Education, American Cancer Society Relay for Life and Rise Above Violence (formerly the Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program).
Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Golf, Lifestyle, LPEA, Nonprofit, Sports, Top Stories, Updates, Utilities