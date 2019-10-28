LPEA continues support of Durango Gun Club Sight-in Days

By Lonnie Tucker

Special to The SUN

In an effort to both assist hunters and protect valuable electrical equipment, La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) will continue its support of Sight-in Days at the Durango Gun Club Outdoor Range in advance of the next big game season, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During Sight-in Days, the Durango Gun Club on La Posta Road is open to the general public for rifle scope sighting and hunters are encouraged to take advantage of the controlled environment to prepare their firearms for the season.

LPEA has contributed $500 to cover costs incurred by the club for the Sight-in Days events.

Durango Gun Club staff will be on hand during Sight-in Days to answer questions, provide assistance and do minor firearm repairs.

The Durango Gun Club’s outdoor range is located on CR 213 (La Posta Road). For further information, contact Joseph Perino, Durango Gun Club secretary/treasurer, at 749-3453.

