LPEA Board of Directors officers announced

By Indiana Reed
Special to The SUN
On May 16, during its regularly scheduled La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Board of Directors meeting, members elected Bob Lynch (District 1) to serve as 2018-2019 president.
Britt Bassett (District 3) was named vice president, with Dan Huntington (District 2) elected secretary and new director Tim Wheeler (District 4) pronounced treasurer. Collectively, the four make up the board’s executive committee.
New director Kirsten Skeehan (District 1) was elected to represent LPEA on the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Board. Jack Turner (District 4) will serve as the delegate for the Colorado Rural Electric Association and Kohler McInnis (District 2) will be the Western United representative. Mike Alley (District 1) and Rachel Landis (District 3) were chosen to sit on the LPEA Round Up Foundation board.
As per the LPEA bylaws, officers are elected each year at the first meeting of the board following the cooperative’s annual meeting, which in 2018 was on May 12. Contact information for all LPEA board members is available on LPEA’s website, www.lpea.coop.
