LPEA awards scholarship to local senior

By Hillary Knox

La Plata Electric Association

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) has awarded the Basin Electric Power Cooperative Scholarship ($1,000 for expenses at any school) to Kylie Keuning from Pagosa Springs High School to study speech pathology and audiology at Calvin University.

The cooperative received a total of 81 applications for this year’s $80,000 in scholarships. Recipients were selected based on merit by a committee comprised of nine individuals from across LPEA’s four districts.

“We are always impressed by the quality of applications we receive from young, promising, local students with big goals and dreams,” said LPEA CEO Jessica Matlock. “We are honored to support them in achieving these dreams, while also supporting industries that will depend on a skilled and educated future workforce.”