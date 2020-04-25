LPEA adjusts annual meeting plans in response to COVID-19

By Hillary Knox

Special to The SUN

The La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Board of Directors voted at its meeting last week to adjust LPEA’s annual meeting plans to support social distancing efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

LPEA will now host a virtual meeting on May 16 at 10:30 a.m. solely for the purpose of electing and seating new directors. The remainder of the annual meeting will be postponed until later this year when it can be held in person.

In addition to director election announcements, LPEA employees and the LPEA board president will also answer previously submitted questions from members. Members are encouraged to join the meeting virtually and submit questions to comments@lpea.coop by 4 p.m. on May 15. Due to time limitations, not all questions will be answered during the meeting. Submitted questions with answers will also be posted to the LPEA website at the conclusion of the meeting and a summary will be included in an upcoming edition of the Colorado Country Life magazine. For more details and for access instructions, visit lpea.coop/annual-meeting.

As the meeting is virtual, it is not an option for members to submit their ballots for the LPEA director election on the day of the meeting. Ballots must be received, either by mail (using the postage-paid envelope provided in the election packet) or at a listed drop box location, by 4 p.m. on May 15. For more details on the LPEA election, 2020 candidates and ballot submissions, visit: lpea.coop/2020-lpea-board-directors-election.

LPEA’s annual meeting, including board member presentations, CEO updates and director election results, was originally scheduled for May 16 at Pagosa Springs High School.

