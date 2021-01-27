LPEA accepting applications for nine college scholarships, virtual information session slated for Feb. 4

By Hillary Knox

La Plata Electric Association

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) is now accepting applications for nine scholarships for graduating high school seniors — including GED graduates — in its service territory. Scholarships range from $500 to $28,000 and can be used at any accredited school in the United States.

Applications are due March 1 and must be submitted online. Students and parents with questions are invited to join LPEA’s virtual information session on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. Registration details, along with scholarship information and online application forms, are available at: lpea.coop/scholarships.

Funds for the LPEA, LPEA/John Voelker Memorial, and Lineman scholarships come from LPEA’s unclaimed capital credits. Each year, the co-op endeavors to find “missing” members who are due a share of retired capital credits. Those funds unable to be returned to members are then put back into the community — in this case, into college scholarships.

“One of my favorite things about being a nonprofit electric cooperative is how much we get to give back to our community,” said LPEA CEO Jessica Matlock. “Every year, these scholarships help local students continue their education, either in academic institutions or in trade schools. Many of them have gone on to bright futures, including right here at LPEA.”

Former scholarship recipients currently employed at LPEA include Vice President of Grid Solutions Dan Harms, Systems Engineer Jake Wills and Energy Resource Engineering Manager Rachel Schur.

Scholarship details

LPEA Scholarship (two): LPEA will award two four-year scholarships for students attending any college or university in the U.S. beginning with the 2021-2022 academic year. The LPEA Scholarship covers tuition, books and fees (at $7,000/year over four years) given the students maintain minimum qualifications.

LPEA/John Voelker Memorial Scholarship (two): LPEA will award two two-year scholarships for students attending any accredited vocational school, technical school or community college in the U.S. beginning with the 2021-2022 academic year. This scholarship covers tuition, books and fees and supplies (at $5,000/year over two years) given the students maintain minimum qualifications.

LPEA Lineman Scholarship (two): LPEA will award two one-year scholarships to two students attending an accredited institution, including a vocational school, technical school, community college or university in the U.S. majoring in an electrical line worker program. This one-year scholarship ($12,000) covers tuition, books, fees and supplies given the students maintain minimum qualifications. Any scholarship overage, following payment of tuition and fees, can be applied to the purchase of tools and supplies required in the trade.

Basic Electric Scholarship (one): Basin Electric Power Cooperative, a generation cooperative affiliated with LPEA, offers one nonrenewable $1,000 scholarship for students attending any college or university in the U.S. for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Tri-State Scholarship (two): LPEA’s power supplier, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Inc. offers two onetime $500 scholarships for students attending any college or university in the U.S. beginning with the 2021-2022 academic year.

LPEA is a member-owned, not-for-profit, electric distribution cooperative serving La Plata and Archuleta, with segments of Hinsdale, Mineral and San Juan counties.

For additional information contact: Hillary Knox, VP of communications, La Plata Electric Association Inc., 45 Stewart Street, P.O. Box 2750, Durango, CO 81302-2750.