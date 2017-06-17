Love triangle ‘Aida’ opens theatre season at PSCA

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By R. Eli Townsend
Special to The PREVIEW
Thingamajig Theatre Company is opening its 2017 summer season with the sweeping and bold musical “Aida,” with the legendary story of forbidden love igniting the stage at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
The professional theater, led by Producing Artistic Director Tim Moore, has cast the right voices to make this Elton John and Tim Rice musical pop. At the same time, he employs minimized staging in a stripped-down version of what originally was a glitzy, elaborately staged musical on Broadway and the national tour.
Leading the cast is the breathtaking vocal powerhouse Jameelah Leaundra, of New York, in the title role as the Nubian princess, and the golden-voiced Pagosa favorite Luke Hefner, of Knoxville, Tenn., as the dashing Egyptian soldier Radames. Their voices are beautifully matched and their chemistry strong on stage.
The musical, which is rarely produced professionally due to its exceedingly difficult vocal demands, has a sizzling array of pop, rhythm and blues, reggae and gospel-style tunes and a score that earned Sir Elton John a 2000 Tony Award for best score. Based on the Verdi opera, the musical originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions tells the story of a love triangle among the slave Aida, Egyptian Princess Amneris and the Egyptian Captain Radames as Nubia and Egypt are at war.
Leaundra delights from the moment her enslaved Aida challenges Radames’ egocentric way of thinking (the first to ever do so) in the song “Enchantment Passing Through.” Here, Hefner makes it clear that Radames, though engaged to Amneris, is both confounded by and irresistibly magnetized by Aida. She turns this warrior’s life upside down and their show-stopping power ballad, “Elaborate Lives,” aches with desire.
As Amneris, New York actor Heather McCall shows us once again why she’s a leading lady to be reckoned with. McCall has a cool, rock edge to her voice that shows range, experience and expertise. Her portrayal as the spoiled, girly-girl princess in the first act grows effortlessly as she transitions into maturity in act two.
The three principal performers create dramatic intensity in the moving “Not Me” as each of their characters expresses emotional turmoil. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more dynamic trio to lead such a vocally demanding production.
Dance and costuming are expertly weaved into this production, which traditionally highlights the singing and acting most.
Costume designer Adrienne Young has assembled some of the most beautiful dresses to grace the Pagosa stage for Amneris to feature and her design for each principal and ensemble members is spot on in terms of both efficiency and supporting the director’s vision of the show.
While dance may take a bit of a backseat to the vocals, ensemble members playing handmaidens execute a lovely dance break with McCall in the rocking “My Strongest Suit,” which celebrates the princess’s love of fashion. Paired with some astonishing voices, the act one closer, “The Gods Love Nubia,” is a number you won’t soon forget.
Directed and choreographed by Melissa Firlit (with selected pieces choreographed by Paul Thiemann), it’s a show that reminds you that you don’t need a big numbers to pull it off: with a cast of roughly 18 actors, the power and impact of “Aida” shines due the talent of each performer. Notable supporting cast includes Dan Morrison as the Pharaoh, who has plans for Radames to marry his daughter Amneris (after nine years of “dating”); Stanford alum Robert Poole as loyal Nubian Mereb; and the riveting Gabrielle Beckford as Nehebka, whose her performance throughout the musical is magnetic. The ensemble is full of treats, and their teamwork together creates a unity that is sought after in so many productions.
Above all, “Aida” is an unforgettable story of love that grows amid a time of crisis. With seating on three sides of Thingamajig’s black box stage, this up-close production of the sweeping musical creates an intimate experience you won’t soon forget. Put this one on your calendar.
Thingamajig Theatre Company presents Disney’s “Aida,” rated PG-13. Opening June 16, the show is playing through Aug. 25. For tickets and information, visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Thingamajig, Updates