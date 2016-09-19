e edition login button

Love to dance? Make plans for the Little Black Dress Retro Dance Party

Photo courtesy Seeds of Learning This year’s Little Black Dress Affair has been expanded to include an after party for all the ladies looking to let loose on the dance floor after the main event.

By Aubrie Limebrook
How many of you love to dance? Every year, we hear how much people love to boogie on down at Little Black Dress, so this year we have planned something really special — an after party.

We will be having a Little Black Dress Retro Dance Party that you won’t want to miss. There will be a signature drink special, select items from the menu (because you will need energy for all that dancing) and a DJ to keep you groovin’ through the night.

Transportation will be available to shuttle people over to the after party. On top of all of this, there are special LBD room rates for that night. Rooms will be only $90, which includes a full, hot breakfast the next morning. Check in early and get ready there. See the ad for specifics, including location and pricing.

Make sure you have marked your calendars for Oct. 1 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center. The Little Black Dress Affair 2016 — Magic Happens is almost here and there are only six tables left. If you haven’t purchased your tickets from Seeds of Learning (264-5513), you might miss out.

Individual tickets are $50 and a reserved table that seats eight lovely ladies are being sold for $440. We promise you a magical evening, super fun after party, and an event to remember.

This story was posted on September 19, 2016.