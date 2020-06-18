Louis Ruben Perez Jr.

Celebrating the life of Louis Ruben Perez Jr., also known as “Sonny” and “Ruben.”

Born June 28, 1934, and passed peacefully in his sleep at home with family by his side on June 12 at 85 years old, he is now home with his Heavenly Father.

Louis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and had many friends and relatives who loved him dearly. In addition to raising his children, he was a mentor and father figure to many. Louis was a fishing and hunting enthusiast and enjoyed dancing, telling lifetime stories, bringing family together, barbecues and dessert.

Louis was born in Pueblo, Colo., and later moved to San Diego, Calif., with his former wife, Dee Peralta. With this union, they had four children: daughters Susie Perez (Jurgen), Penny Perez (Anthony), and Jerris Perez (Daniel); son Louie Perez; and from a previous relationship, daughter Sharon Vigil (Antonio). In 1972, he met and married his love of 47 years, Gloria Lujan, and raised her two daughters, Lori Chavez and Tricia Perez (Jody).

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Perez; brother Roy Perez (Barbara); mother-in-law Emma Lujan; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Maria Perez; sister Irene Sandoval; and brother Rudolph Perez; grandson Derek Mize; son-in-law Danny Jiron; and father-in-law Santana Lujan.

Louis starting working at a very young age in a variety of trades. His adult life included CF&I Steel Mill, Colorado State Hospital and he was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps on Aug. 4, 1961, after eight years of service. He worked at Solar Turbines in San Diego, Calif., from 1966 to 1998 and, upon retirement, he moved to Pagosa Springs, Colo., where he began work at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office.

Louis built a new home in Pagosa Springs to enjoy retirement years with his wife, Gloria, and keeping his promise to bring her back to her home town to be close to her parents and siblings.

Celebration of Life services will be Friday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., with viewing at Hood Mortuary, 2017 Eagle Drive, Pagosa Springs, (970) 444-5439. Saturday, June 20, from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. will be viewing/eulogy; 9:30 a.m. Mass at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs CO 81147, 731-5744.

Church seating will be limited and the service will be streamed to the church gazebo outside, where you will need to bring your own seating. The service will be taped for viewing on the Hood Mortuary website: www.hoodmortuary.com.