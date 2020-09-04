Obituary: Lou Poma

1942-2020

Lou was raised up here in Pagosa Springs and although he left several times, Pagosa always called him home. After graduating high school, he went on to letter all four years for the Big 8 championship basketball team at Kansas State University. This is one of his favorite accomplishments and the place he met so many longtime friends. After, he spent a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Like a moth to a flame, he returned home to the town he loved with his college sweetheart, Peggy Ralston. They began a family, having three children: Tory, Lannie and Matt. Over the years, he continued the family’s entrepreneur spirit with several fortes into different businesses, including the family Texaco distributorship and stations. His other businesses included international tunnel engineering and building, well drilling, trucking and excavation, and founding Big O Tires and Pomas Pitstop convenience store. He is best known for his passion for real estate sales and development. He married a second time to Vicki Cercy and, after her death, found his 28-year partner in Mary Jo Schilling. Through his many expressions of affection, Lou maintained meaningful relationships. He led a big life and earned the nick name “Big Lou” because not only was he a big man, but he was larger than life.

He is survived by his immediate children: Tory Hoefar, Lannie Poma and Matt Poma. Tory’s husband, Colby Hoefar, and their son, Brannock Hoefar. Their mother, Peggy Ralston, brother Anthony Poma, and sister Karen Cox. Vicki Crecy’s son, Wade Walden. Mary Jo Schilling’s daughter, Carrie Trumble, and her family, Meredith Currier with daughters Victoria and Elizabeth Currier.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to Archuleta County 4-H by calling Becky Jacobson at (970) 264-5931.

Thursday, September 10

Rosary 6pm. Historic Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church/Parish Hall – 445 Lewis St

Due to Covid-19 all welcome to join in the Parish Hall. please bring and wear a face covering

Friday, September 11

Viewing – 10 am

Eulogy – 10:30 am

Funeral – 11 am

Pope John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd

Please bring a face covering and folding chair. Funeral to be held outdoors. Limited indoor seating.

Internment at Hilltop Cemetery following service

Celebration of Life and Reception to follow at the Pavilion behind Pope John Paul II Catholic Church