Loraine Ruth Hindman

(Known as Rene)

We said our goodbyes to Rene, who passed away surrounded by her loved ones on July 24. She was one of 11 children born to Charles and Naomi Pope in Nowata, Okla., Sept. 11, 1929.

Rene was married to her husband, Bill, for 52 years before his passing in Pagosa Springs in 2000. They lived in many states due to his business, but their main homes were in Bridgeport, Calif.; Golden Valley, Ariz.; and Pagosa Springs, Colo.

She has always taken great pleasure in listening to her classic country music. In her earlier years, she loved to dance, enjoyed traveling, ceramics, sewing and fishing.

She is survived by five siblings: John Pope, Wanda Sue Hudson, Opel Miller, Donna Mae and Jerry Pope; three daughters: Karen Fillmore, Sandra Anacker and Billie Tracy; five grandchildren: Sheila Soares, Carrie Espinosa, Tonya Fisher; and 10 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes no services will be held.

God bless — We will miss her with all our hearts.