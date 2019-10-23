Look for the Golden Tickets: ‘Willy Wonka’ cast holding chocolate fundraiser

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Willy Wonka the Musical,”Curtains Up Pagosa’s (CUP) winter production, has a local connection.

CUP is partnering with Michele White, the owner of PS Chocolates, to create a special line of chocolates for the show. Wonka’s Oompa-Loompas and other cast members will be selling our own Wonka chocolates as a fundraiser for CUP.

The specialty chocolate bars are handmade from high-quality Belgium chocolate, Callibaut dark chocolate and Ghiradelli white chocolate. White will create small batches of quality globally sourced artisan chocolate bars in her own “chocolate factory” right here in Pagosa.

The bars will be $3 each and will be available in the next couple of weeks.

And, there’s more. Just like in the “Willy Wonka” musical, amongst the candy bars sold, there will be five Golden Tickets hidden. The Golden Ticket allows the bearer one free ticket to “Willy Wonka.”

See any cast members to purchase.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Curtains Up Pagosa, Theater, Top Stories