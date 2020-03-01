Loma Linda Metro District seeking directors

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

The Loma Linda Metro District is looking for four directors to serve four-year terms, according to a press release.

A regular election will be held on May 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Self-Nomination and Acceptance (SNA) forms are available from the district’s designated election official (DEO), Glenn Unrath, at 781 Loma Linda Drive, 507-0226.

The district’s DEO can also be reached at gaunrath@gmail.com or at lomalindametrodistps.sec@gmail.com.

SNA forms must be filed with the DEO for the district at the above address by March 6.

Applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the DEO of the district at the above address between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until the close of business on the Tuesday immediately preceding the election, April 28.

