Lois Jean Peters

1930-2020

Lois Jean Wilhelm, daughter of Hugo and Anna Catherina Elsie (Kuhl) Wilhelm, was born Oct. 27, 1930, at Manning General Hospital, Manning, Iowa. On Dec. 14, 1930, she was baptized by Pastor Johann M. Ansorge in Zion Lutheran Church in Manning and was confirmed there on April 14, 1946.

Lois lived on a farm with her parents and sister Joann during childhood in Iowa and Hayes Townships in Crawford County, and attended elementary and junior high school in Westside. She then attended Manning High School, graduating in 1949, and Iowa Lutheran Nursing School in Des Moines, graduating in 1952.

On June 15, 1952, Lois was united in marriage with Danny L. Peters at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. Five children: Michael, Mark, Julie, Jeffrey and Gregory were born to this union. Lois was employed as Dr. John Hornberger’s office nurse in Manning while Dan served the U.S. Army in Korea. Upon his return, she worked in the medical department of the McFarland Clinic in Ames while Dan earned his forestry degree at Iowa State University. She worked only part time while the children were small, in various communities in the Black Hills, S.D., and at Dillon, Colo. In 1967, they were transferred to Pagosa Springs, Colo., where Dan was to become the new Pagosa District Ranger for the San Juan National Forest. Lois took a job as Dr. Mizer’s nurse while the children were at school. In 1968, Lois and Dan were instrumental in founding Our Savior Lutheran Church, hosting services in their living room at the ranger station house till a facility could be secured. After nine years in Pagosa, the family moved again to Steamboat Springs in 1976 and then to Monte Vista, Colo., which would be Dan and Lois’ last Forest Service transfer. Lois was then employed at the Colorado State Veterans’ Center at Homelake, Monte Vista, Colo., and retired as assistant director of nursing in 1991.

After retiring, Lois and Dan chose to move back to Manning, to be near their parents who were elderly. Lois was a member of the church choir for several years, served as secretary for the church council for two years, and assisted with Life-Light Bible Studies for several years. Lois and Dan spent their winters in Harlingen, Texas, for nearly 20 years. This year, they decided it was time to stay in Manning. Lois enjoyed many hobbies: reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, ceramics, stained glass, sewing, quilting for her family, genealogy for all branches of the family, and loved to travel. She especially enjoyed visiting with her children and grandchildren, and loved family reunions.

Lois entered into eternal life and peace with her Lord on Dec. 8, 2020, at Manning Regional Healthcare Center in Manning, Iowa, after a sudden decline in health. Lois was 90 years old this past October.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; Dan’s parents; son-in-law Pat Simillion; two brothers-in-law, John Pratt and Larry Genzen; granddaughter Kelsey Peters; and grandson Jonathan Peters at birth.

Lois is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dan Peters, of Manning; five children: Michael Peters and his wife Callie, of Bozeman, Mont.; Mark Peters and his wife Lynne, of Stagecoach, Colo.; Julie and her husband James Rabbitt, of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Jeffrey Peters, of Oak Creek, Colo.; and Gregory Peters and his wife Randy, of Manning; 12 grandchildren: Daniel Peters, Darcy and her husband David Goodson; Michael Rabbitt and his wife Stephanie, Timothy Rabbitt, Emily Rabbitt and her husband, Will Lamb, Wesley Peters, Michaela Peters and her husband Josh Quinlan, Meghan Rabbitt, Alison Peters, Nicholas Peters, Nathan Peters and Kristen Peters; six great-grandchildren: Ava Peters, Dorothy and Charlotte Goodson, Micah Quinlan, Julie Lamb and Harlyn Rabbitt; sister Joann Pratt of Minneapolis, Minn.; sister-in-law Cynthia Genzen, of Manning; brother-in-law David Peters and his wife Deanna, of Plano, Texas; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cards of condolence may be sent to Dan Peters, 419 11th St. Manning, IA 51455.