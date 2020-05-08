Logging operations to begin in Jackson Mountain area

The San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District, will begin logging operations in the Jackson Mountain area this May. This work will reduce hazardous fuels, restore forest conditions, and improve forest health. These operations are expected to continue from May into the winter months.

Visitors to this area should expect to see heavy equipment working in the woods and log trucks hauling out NFSR 037 (Jackson Mountain Road) to Highway 160 towards Pagosa Springs, CO. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near this area. Please exercise extreme caution when traveling on roads used by logging trucks, which may weigh up to 85,000 pounds.

For additional information contact Josh Merrill-Exton at 264-1512 or joshua.merrill-exton@usda.gov.

Currently, all offices on the San Juan National Forest are conducting business and providing services virtually. For more information on the San Juan National Forest, call (970) 247- 4874, or visit the Forest Website at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan/.

