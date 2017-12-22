Local woman co-authors poignant memoir about her mentally ill sister

- News
Local author Elaine Taylor and her sister Julie (both are pen names) have written a book titled “Seasons of Insanity” about living with their older sister Jane (also not her real name), who is mentally ill. It is a poignant, powerful and painful family story with no happy ending.
It is not an easy book to read — or, no doubt, to write. But it is a well-crafted story that will be deeply touching to many readers as you follow two girls going from childhood to adulthood trying to navigate the difficult and complex situation that Jane puts them in — especially after their mother dies and they are forced to take on more responsibility for their sick sister.
While it is natural to be sympathetic to Jane, one of her doctors called her “a great manipulator.” Even when Elaine and Julie were babies, Jane was cruel and abusive to them, physically and mentally. Her mother (a hoarder like Jane) enabled her nasty habits by saying Jane was just “different.” Jane’s behavior was so unpleasant that, over time, she was banned from virtually all the church, community, senior center and other groups she joined.
Leaving personalities aside, though, it is clear that the mental health system failed Jane and her whole family, offering little support or guidance from experienced professionals. And readers are likely to marvel at Elaine’s and Julie’s loyalty, generosity and kindness in keeping in touch with Jane across so many years and miles in the face of her ingratitude.
As Elaine wrote in the book, self-preservation becomes a goal as this untenable situation brings “cruel discord to your life.” Julie put it this way: “When she [Jane] is stabilized, she is still weird. She needs our support, and we will be there for her as much as possible, but not to our detriment.”
Elaine said she and her sister decided to write the book and donate a copy to the Sisson Library with the thought that it might help others cope with mental illness in their families: “We want them to know that you can’t fix the situation and you can’t feel guilty. You just have to go with it and do your best. Many families can’t put up with it. That’s why we have so many mentally ill people among the homeless.”
Elaine hopes the story of her family brings some comfort to others facing similar issues.
Library closures
Your library will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.
All-ages gaming tomorrow
Join us tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Teen role-playing
The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.
Reading with therapy dogs
Next Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m., youngsters from kindergarten to fifth grade are invited to share their favorite books with Hondo, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.
Adult education
Our PALS program — Pagosa Adult Learning Services — takes place three days a week. Note there will be no sessions Dec. 21, 26 or 28.
Tech Time
Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Kids storytime
Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.
Baby storytime
Please note that baby storytime is canceled this Saturday, Dec. 23.
Toddler storytime
Please note that toddler storytime is canceled this Saturday, Dec. 23.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
Nonfiction
“The Blue and Gray Almanac” by Albert Nofi tells the story of the Civil War through essays, anecdotes and facts. “Schwinn: The Best Present Ever” by Don Rauf is a celebration of America’s favorite bicycle. “Strange But True, Colorado” by John Hafnor, illustrated by Dale Crawford, tells weird tales of the Wild West. “Year in Sports 2018” is a Scholastic guide to the next year in sports. “Trials of the Earth” by Mary Mann Hamilton is the true story of a pioneer woman on the Mississippi. “Scars of Independence” by Holger Hoock explores the violence of the American Revolution. “Rogue Heroes” by Ben Macintyre documents the history of Britain’s Special Air Service. “Step-by-step Knifemaking” by David Boyce guides you through each stage in the design and fabrication of a knife.
Large print
“Promise Me, Dad” by Joe Biden is a memoir by the former vice president. “Enchantress of Numbers” by Jennifer Chiaverini is a novel about the daughter of Lord Byron. “Righteous” by Joe Ide is an IQ mystery.
DVDs
“The Medici” tells of the Italian family who were patrons to da Vinci, Michelangelo, Botticelli, Galileo and more. “Jack London’s Call of the Wild” features eight episodes from the TV series. “Freedom Riders” is a documentary about these courageous civil rights activists. “The Wild Pony” follows a young boy’s relationship with a pony. “I am Not Your Negro” is an examination of race in America inspired by James Baldwin. “Eight Days a Week” explores the rise and success of the Beatles. “Dickensian” interacts famous Dickens’ characters in the same world. “Holiday Greatest Classic Films” includes “Christmas in Connecticut” and “The Shop Around the Corner.”
Programmed Nooks
We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks for our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Diane Bower and our anonymous donors. For their generous monetary donations, we are grateful to Sandy Kobrock and Mark Mueller.
Quotable quote
“Everyone needs beauty as well as bread, places to play and pray in where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul alike.” — John Muir (1838-1914), Scottish-American naturalist, author and environmental philosopher.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.
