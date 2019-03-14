Local students win at Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Photos and story by Jenna Gannon
Special to The SUN
The Pagosa Springs High School Art Department is excited to announce four state-level award-winning students in visual arts.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Art, Arts & Entertainment, Education, News, Top Stories