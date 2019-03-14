Local students win at Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

Marie Wright received a Silver Key in drawing.

Photos and story by Jenna Gannon
Special to The SUN
The Pagosa Springs High School Art Department is excited to announce four state-level award-winning students in visual arts.

Madeline Stewart received a Gold Key in photography.

Harmony Goss received an honorable mention in filmmaking.

Celia Taylor received a Gold Key in drawing.

This story was posted on March 14, 2019.