Local snowpack over 100 percent for first time this season

The continued increase of snow over the past couple of weeks has been good for local snowpack levels, according to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Weather