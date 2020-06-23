Local Single Entry Point program transitions to Community Connections

By Claire Ninde

San Juan Basin Public Health

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) and Community Connections (CCI) are announcing an upcoming change to Single Entry Point (SEP) case management services in Archuleta, La Plata and San Juan counties.

Effective July 1, CCI will serve as the SEP case management agency for these three counties and SJBPH will end SEP operations.

SEP case management agencies coordinate services needed by individuals who are elderly or have a disability to safely remain in their homes and communities for as long as possible. These services may include homemaking, personal care, nonmedical transportation, home modifications, personal emergency response systems, medication management systems and respite care.

Individuals who are currently enrolled in services will not lose or have changes to their benefits or services due to this change.

SJBPH and CCI are working collaboratively to ensure a smooth transition for members, with recognition that older adults and individuals with disabilities are at heightened risk during this pandemic. Additionally, CCI is coordinating with SJBPH to employ all eligible case managers in an effort to maintain the working relationship between members and their current case managers through this transition.

All current members and service providers have been notified by mail of this change and do not need to take further action. Any questions may be directed to the following.

Current case management agency: San Juan Basin Public Health, 281 Sawyer Drive, Suite No. 300, Durango, CO 81303, 247-5702, www.sjbpublichealth.org.

As of July 1 new case management agency: Community Connections, 281 Sawyer Drive, Suite No. 200, Durango, CO 81303, 259-2464, www.communityconnectionsco.org.

For more information on SJPBPH’s programs, see: https://sjbpublichealth.org/.

For more information on CCI’s programs, see: https://www.communityconnectionsco.org/.