Local seat open in LPEA election Candidate packets due Friday

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

With the annual La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) election coming up, interested candidates have until Friday, March 13, to submit candidate packets in order to be placed on the May ballot.

According to LPEA’s bylaws, one-third of its 12 director seats are up for election each year, one in each of LPEA’s four districts.

Current LPEA Board President Bob Lynch’s seat as one of the directors of District 1 will be up in May.

“Candidates are required to be members in good standing and permanent residents of the district they seek to represent and cannot work for a competing enterprise or supplier of the cooperative, plus not be employed or have a spouse or child employed by the cooperative in any position,” LPEA’s website states.

March 18 will be when the candidate order on the ballots will be determined, and ballots will be mailed to members beginning April 16.

Ballots are due by May 16, with the winners of the election being announced at LPEA’s annual meeting the same day.

This meeting will be held at Pagosa Springs High School, with registration at 9 a.m. and the meeting beginning at 10 a.m.

A complete list of director qualifications can be found in LPEA’s bylaws at lpea.coop/bylaws.

Additional board director candidate information can be found at lpea.coop/board-director-candidate-information.

