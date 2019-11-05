Local Salvation Army seeking volunteers

Special to The PREVIEW

The Salvation Army in Archuleta County is seeking volunteers to bell ring this upcoming holiday season.

Last year, The Salvation Army assisted more than 1,500 people through assistance with rent, prescription or medical services, utility bills, food, showers, clothing and transportation. In addition, the unit supported many of our local nonprofit organizations.

The Salvation Army asks the community to volunteer to help bell ring at its Red Kettles at local stores from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24. This short time period provides most of the funding for assistance offered to our neighbors in need throughout the year.

In 2018, more than 505 volunteer hours from 62 people brought in thousands of dollars that The Salvation Army reinvested in Archuleta County through assistance to our neighbors in 2019. A two-hour shift can raise $50, enough to provide groceries for one family or help an elderly resident with medical equipment.

Those interested in volunteering to bell ring can sign up for two-hour shifts at a City Market location, https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a094eadab29a2f58-city1, and Walmart location, https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a094eadab29a2f58-walmart2.

Groups, businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate. For more information about The Salvation Army or volunteering, please contact Neil Umali at office@justiceministriesofpagosa.org or 264-4483.

About the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. More than 25 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children. About 82 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services in nearly 9,000 communities nationwide.

