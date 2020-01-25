Local racer posts fastest time in Martin Luther King Jr. Fun Race

By Melanie Allen

Special to The SUN

Wolf Creek Ski Area held its fourth Fun Race of the season on Sunday, Jan. 19, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. There was a great turnout with 89 racers. The fastest time of the day was 30.78 set by Pagosa Springs local Chris Foti.

Aiden Soden placed first in the Boys 3-5 with a time of 46.66.

In the Boys 6-8, Rylan Soden placed second with a time of 45.47.

Nolan Kay placed first in the Boys 15-17 with a time of 32.27 and Talon Knapp placed second with a time of 36.48.

In the Men 21-25, Foti placed first with a time of 30.78.

Luke Thompson placed second in the Men 41-50 with a time of 33.99.

In the Men 61-70, Chris Phillips placed first with a time of 33.95.

Buzz Burke placed first in the Men 71-plus with a time of 31.88.

Isabelle Ratciff placed first in the Girls 9-11 with a time of 33.18

In the Girls 15-17, Rylie Nap placed first with a time of 33.18.

The next race at Wolf Creek is the Giant Slalom Race, held on Jan. 25. This will be the first race of the Wolf Creek Challenge Series. The 40-plus gate giant slalom course is on the middle and lower Charisma track and is open to teams and individuals. All proceeds support the Wolf Creek Ski Team.

