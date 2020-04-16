Local officials oppose statewide burn ban

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Archuleta County and the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) officials have publicly opposed a statewide burn ban in separate communications to Gov. Jared Polis.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Fire District, News, Top Stories