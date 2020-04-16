Local officials oppose statewide burn ban

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
Archuleta County and the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) officials have publicly opposed a statewide burn ban in separate communications to Gov. Jared Polis.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Fire District, News, Top Stories