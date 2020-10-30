Local nonprofits will hand out treats during charter school Halloween fundraiser

By Alison Beach

Pagosa Peak Open School

During Pagosa Peak Open School’s (PPOS) COVID-safe Trunk or Treat + Drive-in Movie Fundraiser, local nonprofits including Rise Above Violence, Pagosa Coders, BOCES and Aspire will be handing out prepackaged treats along with some family volunteers and charter school staff.

The COVID-safe Trunk or Treat is an extension of PPOS’s drive-in style movie fundraisers and evening will feature a Day of the Dead-themed movie. This will be one big night of fun. Join us at 7 Parelli Way in the parking lot Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wear your favorite costume (and mask).

Treats for the Trunk or Treat will be prepackaged with social distancing and following COVID guidelines. Admittance to the Trunk or Treat will require a movie reservation. Suggested donation is $30/vehicle for entry. Limited spots. Email movies@ppos.co or go to https://pagosapeakopenschool.org/covid-safe-trunk-or-treat-movie-at-ppos/ to reserve your spot.

This will mark the end of the drive-in style movie night fundraisers until spring 2021. All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the school’s capital campaign for building renovations. PPOS is a tuition-free, public charter school serving Archuleta County.