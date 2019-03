Local groups work to clear thousands of trees downed by spruce beetle

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

About 15,000 dead, fallen trees are blocking access to trails in the Pagosa Springs area, and local organizations need additional funding and volunteers to clear the damage caused by the spruce beetle.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Forest, Outdoors