Local educator to offer seminar series on environmental stewardship

By Sarah Riehm

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

Community in Conversation announces its next seminar series beginning in January 2021. Herb Grover will lead a discussion on environmental stewardship for six Tuesdays, Jan. 19 through Feb. 23, 2021.

Grover has taught environmental science for over two decades, served as a research professor at the University of New Mexico, and has been a beloved and respected workshop leader and resident environmental expert for local community and church groups.

Community in Conversation was established in the fall of 2020 to stimulate dialogue, build bridges across our social and political divides, and tackle issues of importance to our community. The classes are offered via Zoom, a free Internet-based discussion platform. Sessions begin at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. Classes are free, but you need to register to receive a Zoom invitation to each session. If interested, please send an email to the Community in Conversation administrator at sarah.riehm@gmail.com. Everyone is welcome to attend.

No matter where you are on the political spectrum, everyone in Pagosa Springs has a deep love of nature and is committed to its nurturing and protection. Grover has selected an outstanding book written by a friend, the Rev. Edward Brown: “Our Father’s World.”

Brown is the founding director of Care of Creation and has worked in the field of Christian environmental stewardship for 20 years. Brown plans to join us for one of the sessions in February. Find out more about Brown, his work and his books at www.careofcreation.net.

The book and discussion will include practical tips on how you can help maintain and preserve the natural beauty of Pagosa Springs and surrounding wilderness areas. If you would like to order the book, the delivery time is a bit longer than most book titles, so you might want to get a jump on ordering.

More about Grover

Grover is a semi-retired professor of biology, ecology and environmental science who has lived in Pagosa Springs for a little over five years. He spent the last 25 years in teaching and administrative positions at faith-based universities in Texas and continues to teach environmental science online for Wayland Baptist University.

Prior to returning to academia in the mid-1990s, Grover was a research professor at the University of New Mexico, worked for the New Mexico Environment Department and was a project manager for a sub-contractor to Los Alamos National Laboratory. He is currently a member of the Community United Methodist Church here in Pagosa and is active in several local organizations, including the Weminuche Audubon Society, San Juan Forest Health Partnership and the Pagosa Springs Photography Club.