Local COVID-19 cases rise by eight in two weeks

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among Archuleta County residents has doubled since the end of June, with the county sitting at 16 confirmed cases as of noon Wednesday, with seven patients having recovered.

From April 17 to June 29, Archuleta County remained at eight total confirmed cases among residents.

As of noon Wednesday, San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) reported 11 confirmed cases among nonresidents in Archuleta County through Tuesday, but the agency notes that does not include all cases who are visiting the area.

That figure, according to SJBPH’s website, “ includes cases who were visiting from another country, state or county in Colorado. This will include any cases that are reported to SJBPH and were tracked or investigated by the team. This will not include cases who live in La Plata county but sought medical care in Archuleta. This data should be interpreted carefully because it does not include ALL cases who are visiting the jurisdiction, this only includes the cases that SJBPH was notified of and performed a case investigation in order to prevent spread of COVID-19. These cases will be included in the case counts for the location of their permanent residence.”

As of Tuesday evening, Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) had reported 16 nonresident positives of patients tested at its facility.

As of noon Tuesday, PSMC reported 59 pending tests, and CEO Dr. Rhonda Webb reported that PSMC is currently seeing a turnaround time for test results of five to 10 days.

Webb noted that PSMC continues to do in-house testing, but is having trouble getting supplies for its in-house testing.

Dr. David Shaeffer, co-owner of Pagosa Medical Group (PMG) reported Tuesday that PMG continues to test daily for COVID-19 patients in its curbside lab and is seeing a turnaround time of two to three business days.

Testing continues to be available elsewhere in the community, as well, at Archuleta Integrated Healthcare and through other programs with SJBPH, with each agency having different testing protocol and requirements, such as appointments or walk-in availability.

There also continues to be capacity concerns in the region, and local health officials continue to urge everyone to help slow the spread.

Webb reported to The SUN that Mercy Regional Medical Center remains at surge capacity for its ICU beds.

“Much of the time, Archuleta County residents are transferred to Mercy, so this is concerning,” she wrote in an email.

“This is the highest level we’ve seen in the entire pandemic,” Mercy CEO Michael Murphy said in a Tuesday La Plata County Economic Development Alliance investor meeting, explaining that a combination of COVID-19 patients and other patients who have delayed care has created capacity challenges.

Murphy noted during the meeting that five of its 23 ICU beds were being used for COVID patients as of Tuesday morning.

“Medical professionals have used masking, isolation, and hand washing to control the spread of disease for many decades,” Webb wrote, adding, “It is even more important to continue this practice during a pandemic, and I hope people in our community will adopt these practices and slow the spread, so that local resources are not overwhelmed.”

“We are strongly encouraging our patients to avoid public gatherings, wear a face covering in public places, and try to keep 6 feet away from others when possible,” Shaeffer wrote in an email to The SUN.

PSMC and PMG, as well as other local health care facilities, continue to be open for regular patient care with additional protocols in place to increase safety.

Regional cumulative case counts

As of noon on Wednesday, La Plata County was reported as having 149 cases (with 64 recovered and one death among cases). As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Conejos County was reported as having 18, Rio Grande County logging 82 (with two deaths), Mineral County having 17 and Hinsdale County tallying three.

Neighboring and near Archuleta County to the south, Rio Arriba County, N.M., listed 140 cases (with 43 recovered and one death), and San Juan County, N.M., listed 2,742 cases (with 1,537 recovered and 173 deaths) as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Jicarilla Apache Nation, which largely falls within Rio Arriba County, had announced 112 cases as of July 14, with 35 recovered. According to media releases from the nation’s president, Darrel Paiz, 53 new cases were the result of community-wide testing that was conducted on July 9 and 10.