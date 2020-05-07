Local businesses begin to reopen

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Amid Gov. Jared Polis’ Safer at Home guidelines, businesses are reopening around Pagosa Springs.

Safer at Home allowed retail and personal services to open May 1 and noncritical offices to open May 4 if practicing social distancing and safety guidelines.

