Local authorities recover missing Louisiana teen, one adult in custody

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Archuleta County Undersheriff Derek Woodman
On Friday April 5, at approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office were advised, via dispatch, of a potential kidnapping suspect believed to be in the general area of Pagosa Springs.
Deputies were provided a vehicle description that the suspect may have been driving, a silver 2003 Honda Civic, bearing Louisiana license plates.
Deputies were provided information that identified the suspect as Cory Shane Disotell, 47, from Port Barre, LA. Deputies did confirm that an active arrest warrant, issued out of Louisiana, did exist for Disotell.
At approximately 12:50 p.m., Deputies did observe the 2003 Honda Civic heading westbound on U.S. 160 within the town limits of Pagosa Springs. The vehicle was occupied by a male and female. The vehicle was followed approximately half a mile into a parking lot. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and ordered the male occupant out of the vehicle.
The male party, identified as Disotell, was taken into custody without incident. Disotell was not personally armed at the time of arrest. The female party was identified a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
Disotell was transported to the La Plata County detention center and booked on the outstanding arrest warrant. He was held without bond. The victim was transported to the Archuleta County Department of Human Services and placed into protective custody. The vehicle was sealed and towed pending a search warrant.
Follow these topics: Crime, News, Top Stories, Updates