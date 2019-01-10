Loaves and Fishes

The board of Loaves and Fishes is excited to be the recipient of a $1,500 grant from Onward! A Legacy Foundation. This grant enables Loaves and Fishes to rely on biodegradable take-out containers for guests who take meals home with them.

