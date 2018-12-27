- News
Students from across the Archuleta School District spectrum volunteered their time to spread some holiday cheer at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall as part of the weekly Loaves and Fishes tradition. This holiday-themed event featured high school students serving food and kindergarten students from Kathy Faber’s and Phil Rizzo’s classes singing some Christmas songs to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
