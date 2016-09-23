Little Black Dress Affair will offer something for every lady Oct. 1

- News
By Aubrie Limebrook
Special to The PREVIEW
Spectacular dress picked out? Check. Fabulous shoes ready to go? Check. All the bling to match? Check. Ticket bought from Seeds of Learning? Check. Best girlfriends ready to enjoy a magical evening and fun after party? Check.
Now that you are all ready for Little Black Dress Affair 2016 — Magic Happens, let’s talk about the amazing silent auction items that you will have the opportunity to bid on this year.
Our silent auction has been meticulously planned and thought out so that we can provide items that you don’t see at other silent auctions or events. We went far and wide to find things that will excite you, amaze you and surprise you. Come and see what other things might spark your interest.
You can be sure there will be items you will want to be bidding on. See you on Oct. 1 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. for an evening of magic and mystery.
