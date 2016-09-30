Little Black Dress Affair: Hard work for a good cause

- News
By Aubrie Limebrook
Special to The PREVIEW
Delicious food, decorations that magically transform a room, entertainment that excites and amazes — all for the women of Pagosa Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
None of this could be possible without some extremely dedicated and hardworking volunteers. These volunteers have worked tirelessly since February to create a night to remember, a night called “A Little Black Dress Affair — Magic Happens.”
With the meticulous planning and extremely hard work of Kristi Smith and Mandi Davis, two local event planners, this event will be one that everyone will be talking about.
This lavish evening is planned, worked on and carried out to not only have fun, but to benefit the young children of our community who are at risk and in need of this accredited preschool that provides them with education, care and love.
There are only a few tickets left. They can be purchased at Seeds of Learning for $50 or $440 for a reserved table for eight of your fabulous friends. Don’t let time run out.
