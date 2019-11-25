Literary Ladies will meet Dec. 6

By Marilyn Stroud

Special to The SUN

The Literary Ladies will meet on Friday, Dec. 6, for their annual holiday potluck at Marilyn Stroud’s home at 10:30 a.m.

“A Fatal Grace” by Louise Penny is the second title in her Chief Inspector Armand Gamache mystery series that she received the Agatha Award for Best Novel. Penny has also won multiple awards for the series, including the Agatha (five times), Anthony (five times) and the Canadian Arthur Ellis award (twice). Many of her novels have been on the New York Times Best Seller list.

The mystery takes place in a fictional, rural community near Montreal where the inhabitants are like a large extended family. A female newcomer with her daughter arrives in town and, while attending a curling match on a frozen lake, is electrocuted. Armand Gamache, the investigator, returns to the village to solve the murder. His approach is casual chatting with the locals about the murder and her relationship with her daughter, her mother versus the typical police department interview. The murder takes place during the Christmas holidays.

The book is available at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library.

