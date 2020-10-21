Literary Ladies will discuss Michelle Obama’s book

By Marilyn Stroud

Michelle Obama’s autobiography, “Becoming,” will be reviewed by the Literary Ladies book club on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse from 10 a.m. to noon.

In “Becoming,”Obama discusses her growing up in a cramped apartment on the south side of Chicago with her parents and brother. She was encouraged by her parents to excel, work hard, laugh and was a recipient of an academic scholarship to Princeton and Harvard University, where she majored in law. Upon graduation from Harvard, she worked for an attorney, where she met her husband, Barack Obama. Professionally in Chicago, she worked in the mayor’s office, the University of Chicago and also the medical center of the university.

In “Becoming,” she reveals her experiences living in the White House, raising her daughters and international travel as the wife of the president. The book is available at our Pagosa library.

Because of the COVID-19 virus, we would appreciate your notifying the club secretary via email as to your attending this interesting discussion about Michelle Obama’s life. Please email Marilyn Stroud at bakestroud@aol.com by Monday, Oct. 19.