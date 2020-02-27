Lisa Carol (Baca) Faucette

Lisa Carol (Baca) Faucette, formerly of Pagosa Springs, Colo., passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, in Albemarle, N.C., after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Born on May 1, 1962, to Durwood and Berniece (Trudeau) Faucette in Sanford, N.C., she loved God, being in nature, collecting rocks along rivers, and hiking in the mountains of Colorado and New Mexico. She was a beautiful person who touched the lives of all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Loretta “Lori” (Morgan) Faucette and father Durwood Faucette. Lisa is survived by three children: a son, Dustin Beaver, and his wife, Christa, and their three children, of Durango, Colo.; daughter Kaitlin Baca, of Durango, Colo.; and a son, Jake Baca, of Albemarle, N.C. She is also survived by her mother, Berniece Trudeau, of Concord, N.C.; three sisters: Michelle Efird, of Albemarle, N.C.; Amanda Comer, of Concord, N.C.; and Amelia Johnson, of Concord, N.C.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Follow these topics: Obituaries