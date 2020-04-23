LIHTC final major design review application approved

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

At a regular meeting on April 14, the Pagosa Springs Planning Commission approved the final major design review application for a proposed low-income housing development at 450 Hot Springs Blvd.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Town of Pagosa Springs